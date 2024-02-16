STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $133.99 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.99 million and approximately $7,162.37 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

