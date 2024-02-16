Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $107,914,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

