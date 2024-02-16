Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.19.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,881,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,701,000 after buying an additional 412,786 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

