SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £150.50 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($190.07).

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.17. The firm has a market cap of £559.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,002.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

SThree Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,047.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SThree in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.95) price target for the company.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

