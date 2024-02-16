Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $301.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $288.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Trading Up 8.3 %

EPAM opened at $301.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $363.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average of $262.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,080,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.