Stifel Nicolaus Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $63.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. Barclays boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 72.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

