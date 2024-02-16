StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

