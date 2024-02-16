StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.