StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

