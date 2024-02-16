StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

