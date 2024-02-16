StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

