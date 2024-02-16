StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.