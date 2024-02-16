StockNews.com Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
