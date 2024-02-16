StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of 122.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

