StockNews.com Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of CL opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

