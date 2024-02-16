StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

HCSG stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 95,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 122,193 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 402,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.