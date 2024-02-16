Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after buying an additional 140,780 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 119,922 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

