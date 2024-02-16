SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.43.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
