SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.