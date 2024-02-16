Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.32. 776,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,957,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.
View Our Latest Analysis on NOVA
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 232,740 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.