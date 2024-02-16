Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.32. 776,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,957,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 232,740 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.