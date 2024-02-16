SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 8.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 3,015,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,458,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $650.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

