Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,275,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 10,233,241 shares.The stock last traded at $874.32 and had previously closed at $1,004.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

