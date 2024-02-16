SushiSwap Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $291.08 million and approximately $78.42 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,040,905 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

