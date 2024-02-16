Susquehanna Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $78.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

LSCC stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.