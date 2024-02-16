Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

