Suzanne G. Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.