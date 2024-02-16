Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

