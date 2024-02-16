Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
