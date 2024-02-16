T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $77,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 199,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

