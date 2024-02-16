Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

