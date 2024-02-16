Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.04

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 563313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Tanger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKT

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.