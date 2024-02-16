Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

