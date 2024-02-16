TC Energy Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

TRP stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

