TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,086,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

TEL stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

