TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.17 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

