TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) COO Sells $438,177.60 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Free Report) COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TechTarget Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.65 million, a PE ratio of 207.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

