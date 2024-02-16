Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
