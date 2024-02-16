Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires 469,548 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.50% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 953,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

