Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 924,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,680. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.