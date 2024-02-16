Tejara Capital Ltd Buys 2,253 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Telesat comprises approximately 1.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Telesat were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSAT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telesat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Telesat by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telesat by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Telesat by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Trading Up 1.2 %

TSAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Telesat Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telesat

About Telesat

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.