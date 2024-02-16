Tejara Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 209,795 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Orthofix Medical comprises approximately 2.0% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 52,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $515.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

