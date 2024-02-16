Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,267 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.17.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

