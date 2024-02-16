Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $722,000 in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.28% of scPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3,734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 50,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,044. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

