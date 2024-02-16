Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Oportun Financial comprises 2.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 51,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

