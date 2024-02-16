Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 14,886 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for 4.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 681,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 266,330 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COLL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 102,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.