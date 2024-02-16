Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.94% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.