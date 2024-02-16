Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 540,022 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after buying an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.