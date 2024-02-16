Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Down 0.2%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.32 ($2.50) and last traded at €2.34 ($2.52). 815,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.35 ($2.52).

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

