Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -157.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

