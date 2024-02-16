Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.87. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 16,981,192 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 3,254,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,241,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 544,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,503,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

