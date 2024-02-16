Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $5.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Up 17.2 %

BIG stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.