Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $13.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Children’s Place Stock Up 81.1 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $26.29 on Monday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

